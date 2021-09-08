How To Update Google Assistant On Jio Phone? Tips Tricks oi-Sandeep Sarkar

While smartphones are dominating the market today, feature phones have still grabbed a major share. Specifically, in the Indian market, feature phones are still popular amongst consumers. And it's the Reliance Jio Phone that tops all the charts when it comes to a budget feature phone in the country. Based on KaiOS, the affordable mobile phone offer several useful features that fall in line with modern days requirements.

Back in 2017, Jio Phone received one such important feature, i.e, the support for Google Assistant. It was the first feature phone to get this digital assistant support with all the functionalities that you would generally get on a smartphone. However, some recent changes announced by Google limits Jio Phone users from getting access to all the features offered by the voice Assistant.

Those of you who are unaware of the changes might already have started looking for ways to update the Google Assistant to resume all the services. In this article, we are sharing the steps with which you can update Google Assistant on Jio Phones and what all features would you get going forward.

How Can We Update Google Assistant On Jio Phone?

Just for reference, Google has not completely removed the Google Assistant services from the Jio Phone; but only has made some restrictions to the functionalities. You won't be able to give commands to make calls and send a text message. Both these features have been removed from Jio Phone's Google Assistant. So, what are all tasks you will be able to perform?

The Jio Phone users will only be able to perform the basic tasks using Google Assistant such as open an app or website and adjust the audio levels, etc. If the missing calling support is what led to look for the steps to update Jio Phone, then you should probably rest your search. However, if you still want to give it a try then follow the steps below:

Step 1: Look for the update directly from the device settings. Click on the "Settings" option for the same.

Step 2: Now, select the "Device" option.

Step 3: Click on the "Software Update" section. You can update the app if there is any new version available.

Steps Using Play Store:

Step 1: Open the web browser on your Jio Phone and search Google Play Store.

Step 2: Once the web pages load; go to the profile section and select the "Apps" option.

Step 3: Click on Google Assistant and update the app if there is any option available.

We would like to reiterate that calling and messaging support has been removed from Jio Phone's Google Assistant. Therefore, you will only get to use limited functions. Updating the app will not be a solution to this issue. It is currently not known why Google removed these features from Jio Phone's Google Assistant.

It is also not known if the company will be releasing the calling and messaging shortcuts in the future and if any additional features will be removed as well. Nevertheless, we expect the next-gen Jio Phone to be loaded with all the basic and high-end features which you would normally get on Android and iOS devices.

Best Mobiles in India