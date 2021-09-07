How To Download and Play PUBG Mobile Lite On Jio Phone? Latest Update, APK Download Link And More

But to make it possible for all the users across to enjoy this game, the company had also introduced the PUBG Mobile Lite version. This lighter variant of the FPS battle Royale game is designed specifically for entry-level smartphones with as low as 2GB RAM configuration.

Unfortunately, a blanket ban imposed by the Indian government restricts users from playing this game in the country. While this opportunity was ceased by the BGMI game in India, the users trying to get good gameplay on low-end phones have been left out. The internet is flooded with queries related to the steps to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite on smartphones.

And specifically, Jio Phone; since it is one of the cheapest mobile phones available in the Indian market. But, is it really possible for one to download and run PUBG Mobile Lite on Reliance Jio Phone? If yes, how good is the experience you get on this popular feature phone? Let's find out:

How To Download And Install PUBG Lite On Smartphones

Since PUBG is officially banned in India, there is no direct way to install this game from Play Store on your devices. You won't find the game in the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store.

But, you can download the game from external sources. It isn't a fool-proof solution but will get your job done. The steps we have mentioned below are in reference to an Android smartphone.

Step 1: Open any web browser on your smartphone and search for free PUBG Lite apk file.

Step: You will get several options, download the latest version which should weigh around 600MB.

Step 3: Make sure you have allowed the "unknown sources" option from the settings menu before you continue with the installation process.

Step 4: Run the installation file and complete the setup as guided on the screen.

Additional Steps Required?

It is worth mentioning that you might not be able to continue with the gameplay once you have completed the PUBG Mobile Lite's installation on your Android smartphone. This is due to the official blanket ban that restricts Indian users from getting onboard with the PUBG servers.

This is the case for the entire Indian audience. Therefore, to get started with the gameplay you will require a VPN connection. There are multiple free VPN services that you can download from the Play Store. Once you connect your device to the VPN servers, you will be able to run the downloaded PUBG Mobile Lite game on your Android smartphones.

But what about Jio Phone? How can you download and install PUBG Mobile Lite on Reliance JioPhone easily? Take a look at the steps:

How To Download PUBG Lite On Reliance JioPhone?

Well, there is no way you can play PUBG Mobile Lite on Reliance Jio Phone. That's because the battle royale game has been developed specifically for Android and iOS mobile operating systems and not the KaiOS that drives the Jio Phone.

If we speak of the specifics, the devices running on Android v5.1 or above and iPhone version 9.1 and above only will support PUBG Lite. Besides, you won't get a good gameplay experience playing PUBG Lite on a feature phone. A bigger display with intuitive touch controls is what you'll miss.

Nevertheless, numerous videos are floating on YouTube and other social media platforms showing ways to successfully download and run PUBG Mobile Lite on Jio Phone. However, the authenticity of such videos remains a question since the JioPhone doesn't have any supporting software and hardware for PUBG Mobile Lite.