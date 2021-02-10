How To Update Your Smartphone To Latest Android Version? Tips Tricks oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google's Android OS has been quite popular ever since its arrival. Thanks to the plethora of features and customisations along with numerous app support, this mobile OS is making smartphone usage simpler. The company has been upgrading this firmware and releasing new versions on regular intervals. The most recent Android version released by Google is Android 11 and several OEMs have started dishing out the firmware update to their smartphones.

While the eligible smartphones are receiving the new Android 11 version, some devices are still receiving the older Android 10 and Android Pie OS updates. Smartphone manufacturers are making sure to roll out the timely updates so that users can make use of the improved features. We have shared multiple tips and tricks to use Android OS features. This article focuses on the steps with which you can upgrade your smartphone to the latest Android version:

How To Update Android Version On Your Smartphone

The authentic way of updating the Android OS on any smartphone is via the OTA update file. Generally, smartphone OEMs roll out an OTA (over-the-air) update to the eligible smartphones. In most cases, Google, Motorola, and Nokia smartphones are amongst the first to receive the new Android updates. However, other brands have also become pro-active in releasing an update to their offerings.

Step 1: Before you start downloading or installing an update, make sure you are connected to a stable and high-speed Wi-Fi network and have more than 50 percent of battery. This is to make sure the update procedure is uninterrupted.

Step 2: If you haven't received an update notification, check for it manually. You need to go to the 'Settings' menu for the same.

Step 3: Go to the 'System' option from the 'Settings' tab.

Step 4: Select the 'Advanced' option.

Step 5: You will see the update if it's available. You can continue with the installation following the on-screen steps.

Best Mobiles in India