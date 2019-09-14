How To Use Bluetooth Headphones With Nintendo Switch Tips Tricks oi-Karan Sharma

Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles in terms of portability, but a lot of gamers hate the fact that it doesn't support Bluetooth accessories. This restricts them from attaching a Bluetooth speaker or a wireless headphone to enjoy the gameplay audio to the extreme.

But, the company has included a 3.5mm jack support on the device which can be used for wired headphones. In this article, we will tell you how to use your Bluetooth headphone with the Nintendo Switch for better gameplay experience.

After the launch of the console, the company also got the feedback from games about Bluetooth support. Later, the company introduced support with Swith 5.0 update which allows only some specific wireless headsets to get paired with the console.

However, the company has not revealed the list of headphones which are supported on the Switch. This makes the purchase decision more difficult for users.

But, Nintendo Switch owners are slowly creating the list by their own and posting it on Reddit that which headphones are supported with the Nintendo Switch. This is making life easier for Switch users. Here is the list of Bluetooth headsets supported for the console.

• Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless (2018)

• Sony PlayStation Platinum Wireless

• Sound Blaster Tactic 3D Rage Wireless

• SteelSeries Siberia 840

• SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

• Turtle Beach Elite 800

• Turtle Beach Stealth 450, 500P, 520, 600 and 700 for PS4

• Logitech G933

• Logitech G533

• Plantronics Rig 800HD

• Plantronics Rig 800HS

• Plantronics Rig 800LX

You can purchase any of the aforementioned headphones and follow these steps to pair them:

First, put the Nintendo Switch in the Dock and plug the USB cable in the rear Dock.

You can find this Dock next to the HDMI port.

Once you're done, you will be able to use the headphones with the Switch.

Do note that the in-built microphone on the headset will not work when connected to the console.

Besides, you can also use the Bluetooth adapter for transmitting the audio of the Switch to your headphones. All you need is a 3.5mm jack input Bluetooth audio adapter and connect it with the headset.

Best Mobiles in India