How to use Google Tez App and how is it different from other similar apps

Google has finally launched its UPI-backed payments application called Tez in India that allows you to securely pay both online and offline and also make person-to-person transactions. Google had been working with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to build the app in accordance with its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) standard.

Just like BHIM, users can also transfer money to others with their account numbers and IFSC codes. As of now, the mobile app supports 55 banks in India, and they include ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank.

Step 1: You can download the Google Tez app from App Store and PlayStore from your respective mobile. The app is around 8MB in size which is pretty much small.



Step 2: During the setup, users need to select the language which includes English and other native languages including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu among others.



Step 3: Once done, you need to provide your mobile number which you have given for your Bank account as well. Also, this app links this to the Google account signed the phone.





Step 4: When you enter your number, you will receive OTP via SMS for verification and you will be provided with an option to set up a Google PIN or screen lock on the phone.

Step 5: Then you need to select a bank from the list to link it for UPI transactions. In case, if you have already setup UPI for banks, it will ask your existing UPI pin, if not the app will guide you to get it done.

Step 6: On the other hand, if you have enabled UPI on the account, it will ask for the existing UPI PIN. After this, Tez creates a VPA using the name in your email ID.

Step 7: When it comes to making payments, you need to tap on the recipient from the list of users using Tez. You can also add recipients using their bank account numbers and IFSC codes to transfer money or send money via a UPI ID, QR code, or phone number.

Apart from this, Google also uses a method called 'cash’ mode an this make use of proximity feature. In this case, users will be able to make transactions if they are near you and all you need to do is click on the 'Cash’ button in the app, and follow the instructions.