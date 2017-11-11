How to watch YouTube in PiP mode on any Android smartphone

Google has started rolling out its latest Android 8.0 Oreo version in the market and it has reached few smartphones users till now. It comes with lots of new features and bug fixes too. One of the most useful features in this iteration of Android Oreo is its PiP (Picture in Picture) Mode.

However, we are not sure about most of the apps, these apps --YouTube, VLC, Google Play Movies & TV, Google Duo, Google Maps, and Chrome supports this feature. Below are the steps you can follow to watch youtube in PiP mode.

Step 1: First off, launch the YouTube app on your mobile.

Step 2: Now select a video to watch and tap on it so that it plays.



Step 3: Once it started playing, tap on the home button upon which the video player should shrink down in size

Step 4: As it is small now, you can the video window around your display, play/pause the video, skip to the next video.

Step 5: Also, to reopen the application, you can tap on the center icon to reopen the YouTube application

Step 6: Once you are done watching, you can simply swipe down the player to close it.

If in case, you find it annoying, you can choose to disable this options too. To disable the PiP mode, follow the below steps:

Step 1: Open the Settings on your phone

Step 2: Now, tap on Apps & Notifications, and head on to the Advanced menu.



Step 3: Once you reach there, tap on Special App Access.

Step 4: Now, look out for picture-in-picture option and tap on it.



Step 5: After this, you will see a list of apps that support Picture in Picture mode. Since they are enabled by default, you can disable by tapping on it.

