YouTube Kids app lets you block specific videos and channels

YouTube Kids has announced new safety measures for parents to know if their kids are watching inappropriate videos at home even if it is not intentional. Now, parents can report inappropriate videos to YouTube and the same will be reviewed by a policy team.

While reporting a video, if the user is signed in to YouTube, then the video will be blocked from the video streaming platform for kids - YouTube Kids app, revealed the company in a statement. Parents have the freedom to customize the contents that will appear in the YouTube Kids app in select countries by just signing into the app and blocking the channels or videos that they want their kids to stay away from.

There is an inbuilt timer in YouTube Kids that will let parents limit the screen time by telling kids when it is time to stop watching videos on the app. The timer will display and a kid-friendly alert and will stop the app as soon as the session is over.

Users can create a profile for each kid and choose content based on the levels to manage the type of videos that the specific kid can watch. The kids' profiles will work across different devices. Parents can restrict their child's video watching experience to a limited set of content by turning off the Search functionality with the help of the parental settings.

The company has stated that irrespective of the status of the Search functionality in the app, there is a chance that the kid will find content that you actually don't want him or her to watch. In that case, you can notify YouTube by just flagging the specific video content. Once you block a video or channel, then you will no longer be able to watch that video on the YouTube Kids app when you are signed in to it. The blocked videos and channels can be unblocked from the Settings menu of the app if you happen to change your decision.

The YouTube Kids app has over 800 million learning video views per day. The app is now available in 37 countries across the world and benefits kids of different age groups.