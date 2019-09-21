How To ZIP And Compress Files On iPhones, iPads With iOS 13 Tips Tricks oi-Karan Sharma

Apple released the latest version of its operating system - iOS 13 recently. The new version packs a whole lot of features which will allow you to perform task like zipping and compressing which was missing in the previous version. With this new feature, users can open ZIP and TAR files, and also able to compress files into ZIP.

However, users will still not able to open certain formats like RAR and ZIP in the Files app. In this article, we will tell you how to open a ZIP file and compress a file on an Apple iPhone or iPad.

How To Compress Files on iPhone or iPad

Do note that the iOS 13 will allow users to download ZIP files from Safari and Mail. Moreover, you will also have an option of getting access to files from external storage devices like pen-drives, SD cards, hard drives, and more. Users can access the files directly from the Files app.

First, you need to head to the 'Files App'.

Now, you have to put all the files in one folder which you want to ZIP.

Now, you need to go back and tap on the select button and click on the folder.

Select the folder and tap on the three-dot button (hamburger menu) from the bottom right corner.

Tap on Compress, and you are all set to go.

If you want to zip only one file, then you can tap and hold the file and select compress from the option.

How To UnZIP Files On iPhone And iPad

Unzipping files is a very simple process on iPhone and iPads. All you need to do is to open the Files App on your iOS device and find the ZIP or TAR file. You have to tap on the file and it will automatically extract all the files to a folder with the same name.

