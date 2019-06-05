Apple iOS 13 Brings Smarter Ways to Amplify iPhone's Battery Life News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Apple announced the latest iOS 13 at its annual developer's conference WWDC. The new operating system brings along a slew of features, some of which the company didn't even mention, but could be really handy.

The feature, noticed by Cult of Mac is the "Optimized battery charging," and it saves the phone's battery by not charging its beyond 80% if unnecessary. Though details on the feature's functionality aren't clear yet.

"A new option helps slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your iPhone spends fully charged. iPhone learns from your daily charging routine so it can wait to finish charging past 80% until you need to use it," said Apple.

This isn't the first time we've seen such battery management. It was earlier seen on Tesla, whose battery charges less than 100% by default. Well, the idea behind is that charging the device up to 80% and draining it to 20% is better for the life of the battery compared to a fully charged one. This might not reflect in a short duration, but makes a difference in the long run.

The company says the new batteries are "designed to retain up to 80% of its original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles when operating under normal conditions."

Before announcing the new iOS, the company made a tweak to its operating system. The iOS users will now be able to download apps above 150MB on a cellular network. Before you get all excited, the limit has only been increased to 200MB, the company said.

The tweak would be helpful while downloading an app bigger than 150MB, but smaller than 200MB. The limit is set for a good cause, as the idea behind this is to prevent the users from downloading large apps on their data plan.

The company could, however, make things easier for users who don't mind downloading big apps on their mobile data. It could give the users a warning about the data usage and let the user decide whether or not to go ahead with the download.