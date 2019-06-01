Apple Bumps Up Download Limit On Cellular Data

ENGLISH

    Apple will soon be announcing a slew of new software upgrades at its Worldwide Developer Conference. However, the company has already made a tweak to its operating system. The iOS users will now be able to download apps above 150MB on a cellular network. Before you get all excited, the limit has only been increased to 200MB, the company said.

    Why Is There A Limit

    It might seem like a small tweak, but it would come in handy while downloading an app bigger than 150MB, but smaller than 200MB. The limit is set for a good cause, as the idea behind this is to prevent the users from downloading large apps on their data plan. There are a lot of apps that are way bigger than 200MB. The last time Apple increased the limit was in 2017 when it was increased to 150MB from 100MB.

    According to 9to5Mac, users would still be able to download a few apps that are labeled as large files. This doesn't mean that you can exceed the limit - it just means that the app has been compressed. There's one more possible reason to put a limit - the carriers don't want users to download big apps, despite having subscribed to unlimited data plans.

    Apple Could Do Better

    The company can make things easier for users who don't mind downloading big apps on their mobile data. It could give the users a warning about the data usage and let the user decide whether or not to go ahead with the download.

    Or the company could give an option in Settings to remove the limit if the users if they want. The biggest problem is that you don't such an option. So if you have enough data to spare, you're out of luck.

    Apple has already started sending out media invites to a few developers and publications for its annual event. The WWDC is slated for June 3 in McEnery Convention Center, California.

    The company could announce the iOS 13 - the new OS for iPhones and iPads. The iOS13 is said to come with support for native dark mode, to amplify the battery life, especially for iPhones with OLED display.

    Saturday, June 1, 2019, 17:06 [IST]
