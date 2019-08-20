Know How To Click Decent Photos On GoPro Action Cameras Tips Tricks oi-Karan Sharma

Nicephore Niepce, from the 19th century, is credited as the inventor and pioneer in the field of photography. The man took great efforts in capturing pictures in the early 1800s with his photography experiments to create a picture. On this World Photography day here are some tips which will help you in capturing some decent clicks.

Photography Tips Fo GoPro Action Cameras

Frame Rates:

During bright light conditions, Fast-action shots, you can use higher frame rates like 60 Frames per second and above

During low lighting conditions, and underwater shots try to click in lower frame rates like 30 Frames per second

Click Selfies - For clicking better selfies you can use the photo timer mode to get a good group picture. Set the timer to 3 seconds or 10 based on the number of people, select a wide-angle shot. Besides, You can also use the Burst setting which is capable of clicking multiple shots with different expressions. With burst shot, you can also create gifs easily.

Control Exposure - Make use of the exposure control feature that allows the camera to prioritize in one area.

If you're going to a place for a trek then you can make use of the wide-angle lens by clicking landscape pictures on your GoPro. Don't forget to turn on the GoPro Pro tunes which are responsible for better saturation and contrast to your picture.

Besides, you can use a chest mount, head mount, and other accessories to click some stable pictures. You can also make use of a tripod if you are clicking a moving shot object. So these are the tips which you can follow to get some decent clicks with your GoPro action camera on your next trip.

Best Mobiles in India