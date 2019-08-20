ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Know How To Click Decent Photos On GoPro Action Cameras

    By
    |

    Nicephore Niepce, from the 19th century, is credited as the inventor and pioneer in the field of photography. The man took great efforts in capturing pictures in the early 1800s with his photography experiments to create a picture. On this World Photography day here are some tips which will help you in capturing some decent clicks.

    Know How To Click Decent Photos On GoPro Action Cameras

     

    Photography Tips Fo GoPro Action Cameras

    Frame Rates:

    • During bright light conditions, Fast-action shots, you can use higher frame rates like 60 Frames per second and above
    • During low lighting conditions, and underwater shots try to click in lower frame rates like 30 Frames per second

    Click Selfies - For clicking better selfies you can use the photo timer mode to get a good group picture. Set the timer to 3 seconds or 10 based on the number of people, select a wide-angle shot. Besides, You can also use the Burst setting which is capable of clicking multiple shots with different expressions. With burst shot, you can also create gifs easily.

    Control Exposure - Make use of the exposure control feature that allows the camera to prioritize in one area.

    Know How To Click Decent Photos On GoPro Action Cameras

    If you're going to a place for a trek then you can make use of the wide-angle lens by clicking landscape pictures on your GoPro. Don't forget to turn on the GoPro Pro tunes which are responsible for better saturation and contrast to your picture.

     

    Besides, you can use a chest mount, head mount, and other accessories to click some stable pictures. You can also make use of a tripod if you are clicking a moving shot object. So these are the tips which you can follow to get some decent clicks with your GoPro action camera on your next trip.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: gopro action cameras how to news
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 10:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue