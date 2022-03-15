Sony PS4, PS5 Users Get Free Apple TV+ Service: How To Get Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple has teamed up with Sony to provide PlayStation 4 (PS4) users with an extended free trial for the subscribers of Apple TV+ streaming service. Earlier, this offer was exclusive to PlayStation 5 (PS5) owners and now it has been extended to PS4 owners as well. Gamers can redeem the offer until July 22 and post this date, it will be discontinued.

Apple TV+ Offer For Sony PS4, PS5 Users

The offer can be redeemed by both PS4 and PS5 players via the Apple TV app inside the TV and Video section. Notably, the PS4 owners will get a three-month extended trial whereas the PS5 owners will get a six-month extended trial. The offer is applicable only for new subscribers and users will get a valid payment method that is registered with their Apple ID account used to take advantage of this offer.

After the extended trial period, users will have to pay a monthly fee of $4.99 or Rs. 99 per month until users cancel the subscription. As of now, the complete terms and conditions of this offer are available on the official Sony website. These terms and conditions for the offer will differ for the users of PS4 and PS5. So, you need to be careful while reading the terms and conditions.

Currently, Apple TV+ offers its subscribers a library of original content such as shows and movies including The Snoopy Show, The Morning Show, Severance, Ted Lasso, and more. Some anticipated content that will soon be hosted by Apple TV+ include Ted Lasso Season 3, They Call Me Magic, Friday Night Baseball among others. Also, the service offers subscribers access to a huge library of TV shows and moves that will be available for purchase or rental.

The existing users of PS5 will be eligible for the offer and they can start paying for Apple TV+ once the offer comes to an end. Notably, the cost of Apple TV+ subscription is Rs. 99 per month in India. To get this subscriptionfor free, users of PS4 and PS5 need to just download the Apple TV+ app from the PlayStation Store and login with their Apple ID.

Best Mobiles in India