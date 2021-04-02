Tata Sky Tips And Tricks: How To Change Your Registered Mobile Number Via Website Tips Tricks oi-Priyanka Dua

Tata Sky set-top boxes offer a long list of channels and good picture quality to its users. The most popular Direct-to-Home (DTH) player offers affordable packs and cashback benefits on its long-term plans. This seems a great benefit as users can watch their favourite content and get a cashback on the long-term packs.

However, there are some customers who are facing issues with their set-top boxes, while changing the current number online and offline. So, in case you are looking for ways to change the mobile number, then you should follow these steps.

Steps To Change Your Registered Mobile Number Offline

This facility allows you to register your mobile number offline in case you don't have an online account. Tata Sky users can call the helpline number from their number. The helpline numbers are different for different areas. After contacting the helpline number, users can ask the executive to change the number. However, you have to share your details with the customer care department. These details include your name, old number, along with the address.

Steps To Change Your Registered Mobile Number Online

You have to visit the Tata Sky https://www.tatasky.com/rmn website. Then, you have to go to the My Account section and tap on the profile option. After that, you can see the mobile number along with another number. Tap on the edit button and write the new mobile number, which you want to register. You need to tap on the submit button. After registering the number, you will start receiving all transaction details from the company on your new registered mobile number.

Steps To Refresh Tata Sky Account Via Toll-Free Number

In case you are planning to refresh the account, then users have to give a missed call from their registered mobile number. Users have to give missed call to 9040590405 and after that, the company will refresh your account. Apart from that, users are allowed to call on the helpline number to refresh the number. The 1800286633 (toll-free) is the toll-free number and tap on the 1 to refresh the account.

