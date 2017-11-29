This is how you can join your friend’s Instagram Livestream

For a past few months, Instagram has been adding up some new feature in an attempt to counter its rival Snapchat. Saying that the feature it has released over the past few months is the exact replica of what is already present in Snapchat including stories, filters and much more.

Instagram added 'Live feature' for its stories a few months back. This has gone well with masses and has continued to grow, allowing users to add friends to their live streams. With the latest update, users can now request to join a live stream that they’re watching and, if accepted, can start broadcasting live as the host’s guest.

Furthermore, the Instagram has added a new “request button” for those who want to be part of their friend’s live streams.



Request Joining a Friend’s Instagram Livestream

Step 1: When your friend goes live on Instagram, and if you’re watching the live video, you can tap the 'Request' button that will come on the screen.

Step 2: If your friend accepts your request, you’ll have a moment to get ready before going live on the same streaming. Both live streams will be displayed on one split screen.

Accept or Reject Instagram Requests

If you're doing a live streaming, you get to see who is live and you’ll see requests from friends in your comments. If you want them to add to your live stream you can accept, if not you can reject them, You can do this by following the below steps

Step 1: Tap View to see open up the request.

Step 2: If you want to approve the request, tap 'Go live with'

Step 3: If you want to reject it, just tap Cancel.

If in case, if you want to invite someone to join, tap the icon with two faces, and select the person’s name you want to join with you on your live stream. But you can only invite friends, who are watching your live streaming.

