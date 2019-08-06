Tips And Tricks To Improve Gaming Experience On Your Smartphone

Do Not Disturb Mode

Before starting your gameplay, make sure you enable the 'do not disturb mode' on your smartphone. Obviously, you don't want your gaming experience interrupted by messages and notifications from social media apps. Do not disturb mode will turn off all the notification alerts which will allow you to enjoy your gameplay without any hassle.

If you use an Android device then you can find the option on the notification bar. Just swipe down on the home screen and tap on "Do Not Disturb". If you are an iOS user then swipe up from the bottom and tap on the crescent moon icon. If you're using an iPhone X or beyond, then swipe down from the top right corner and do the same.

Free Up Some Space

If your smartphone is low on storage space then this might cause an impact on your gaming performance. You might witness lags which can reduce the chances of winning, especially while playing online battlefield games like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite.

Always try to keep a chunk of space free so that games perform smooth without any lags and glitches. For this, you need to sacrifice on some of your media files and also those apps which you're no longer using. Either you can transfer those files to a laptop or simply delete if not needed.

Android users can simply press hold the app icons and drag them to the "Uninstall" button and press ok to delete it. On the other hand, iOS users can click the icon for a few seconds until it starts jiggling, then tap on the X icon which will delete the app directly without asking for a confirmation.

Gaming Accessories

To make your gaming experience more interesting and smooth you can add gaming accessories like Bluetooth controllers, and touch triggers which will make the key response more efficient. There are numerous brands on Amazon India and Flipkart who offer some brilliant add-on accessories for gaming which can enhance your gaming experience.

Low Power Mode

To increase the battery life of the smartphone, don't forget to enable the "Low Power Mode" on your smartphone. Android user can enable this mode by clicking on the Battery section on the Android Setting menu. You can enable the Battery Saver and Adaptive Battery options, this will restrict background battery usage.

iOS users need to head to the Settings menu and tap on Battery option and toggle on the Low Power Mode.

Screen Mirroring

To enjoy the big-screen gaming experience, users can mirror their smartphone and tablets with a smart TV. To achieve this, an Android user can mirror the screen to a Chromecast dongle and attach it with a device.

iOS users have the option of mirroring the iPhones and iPad with Apple TV or AirPlay-enabled TV with the help of AirPlay. All you need to do is swipe down from the top right corner and tap on the "Screen Mirroring" option (if you're using the latest iPhone and iPad model). Old iPhone model users can swipe up from the bottom and select the same option to mirror their phone with a supported device.

This is how you can enhance your gaming experience following a few simple steps.