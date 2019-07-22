Tired Of WhatsApp? Here's What You Should Do To Avoid It Tips Tricks oi-Karan Sharma

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps with around 200 million users across the globe. All of us use the app on a daily basis, but sometimes it's easy to get an overdose. Sometimes it might take a toll on a user so much that you simply need to mute the app. Well, there are a couple of alternatives to do.

The least difficult thing to do is to simply put your smartphone on silent mode. But youd still want to be notified for calls and messages. That could be an issue, but we have a solution.

Here Is How You Can Go Invisible On WhatsApp

The first thing you need to do is to disable 'Last Seen' and 'Read Notification' which is also known as a blue tick. To turn off the options you have to head to the WhatsApp settings menu and toggle it off from the Account tab. This will stop other to receive the blue tick.

Same goes for the Last Seen also you need to head to the settings menu > Account > Privacy> Last Seen> select Nobody. This will help people in believing that you aren't online on WhatsApp that often.

Now you have to disable the notifications for the app. To disable them you need to head to the settings menu of your phone > Application > WhatsApp. Now disable all the notifications for the app including vibration and pop-up notifications.

This will make you believe that no one is sending anything to you on WhatsApp, and this will also avoid the annoying notifications.

A few phones also have a notification LED which blinks when you receive a new text on WhatsApp. You''ll have to turn that off as well. To do that, go to your WhatsApp setting and tap on the Notification option and disable the light. Now your account will appear offline for all your friends and contacts.

And if all these are not enough then you can also turn off the mobile data for WhatsApp directly from the setting menu. This will restrict the app to use the mobile data and receive messages from others.

