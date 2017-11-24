What is Google's Family Link and how to use it

Earlier this year, Google has rolled out Family Link app for parents to manage children's usage of Android devices. This is more like an adult's account but with more ground rules such as controlling the installation of the app and usage time for kids.

Usage of this app is easier and works on any modern Android device running 4.4 or higher, or on iOS 9 or higher. The list of devices to run Family Link app is huge when it comes to Android 7.0 Nougat and limited on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

When it comes to usage

Manage the apps your child can use - Approve or block the apps your child wants to download from the Google Play store.

Keep an eye on screen time - See how much time your child spends on their favorite apps with weekly or monthly activity reports, and set daily screen time limits.

Set device bedtime - Remotely lock devices when it’s time for bed, or time to take a break.

Step 1: Download the Family Link app onto your mobile device and then create a Google Account for your kid through the app.

Step 2: This app can only manage Google accounts for kids under 13. When your kid turns 13, they will have the option to graduate to normal Google Account.

Step 3: Apart from the above-mentioned information, you can also create a family group up to six people, but then you'd become the family manager.

