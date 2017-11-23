How Google uses information that it collects

We use Google service almost everywhere be it Maps, Mails or to search results too. Before using the service, we give permission to access our information, which helps them to collect data to show more relevant search results and ads.

What information does Google collect? Information we give: At times, we give permission to access our information. For example, when you sign in any of Google's services it asks for your personal information, like your name, email address, telephone number or credit card to store with your account. Information they collect from us Google collects information by monitoring us when we use the service like when we watch a video on YouTube, visit a website that uses advertising services, or view and interact with ads and content. This information comes from various places including Device information: They collect information on what device we use including hardware model, operating system version, unique device identifiers, and mobile network information including phone number. Apart from this, they collect Log information when we use the services or view content provided by Google, Location information, Unique application numbers, Local storage, Cookies and other similar technology. SEE ALSO: Apple iPhone SE 2 to be launched in Q1 2018 How Google uses our Information The main focus to collect information from various Google services is to maintain, protect and improve them and to develop new ones. Additionally, they use this information to give users you more relevant search results and ads. In fact, Google also maintains a record of users communication if in case any problem arises. Moreover, the company uses users email address to inform about services, such as letting you know about upcoming changes or improvements. They also collect information from cookies and other technologies, like pixel tags, to improve user experience and the overall quality of the services. Also, they have their automated systems that analyze the content to provide a personally relevant product. In fact, Google processes personal information across many countries around the world.