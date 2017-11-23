Apple iPhone SE 2 to be launched in Q1 2018

It looks like Apple iPhone SE, the affordable edition of iPhone will soon get a successor. While we already know this information, a recent report by China's Economic Daily News via GizmoChina reveals that Apple could be gearing up to launch the iPhone SE 2 in Q1 2018.

The report states that the successor of the iPhone SE will be assembled exclusively by Wistron, the Taiwanese manufacturer at its Bengaluru manufacturing facility. Notably, the iPhone SE that is selling right now in India is also being assembled at this facility.

The iPhone SE is meant to cater to the needs of the budget smartphone hunters who want to use an iPhone. The is primarily targeted at the developing markets such as India. And, the smartphone has become a success among those who prefer the classic iPhone design and a not-so-expensive price tag.

The suggested first quarter launch date of the iPhone SE 2 goes in line with that of the original model. Notably, the iPhone SE was launched in March 2016.

Though we have an estimated time frame for the launch of the iPhone SE 2, we need to mention that this is not the first time that we are getting to know information about the iPhone SE successor. The earlier speculations have tipped that the device might feature a modest update with a faster chipset. The smartphone is unlikely to be launched with the latest A11 Bionic chip that was used by the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X. Instead, we can expect the iPhone SE 2 to feature the A10 chipset that is an upgraded version of the A9 chipset in the original one.

The iPhone SE 2 is believed to feature the Touch ID sensor that was launched with the iPhone 6S. For imaging, the device might come with a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera at the front. The latest reports have tipped at the presence of a 4-inch display with 32GB and 128GB storage options. Also, it is tipped that the iPhone SE 2 might be priced starting from $450.

If these details turn out to be authentic, then the 2018 lineup of Apple iPhones will be the broadest one so far in ten years as there will be three models similar to the iPhone X and an affordable iPhone SE successor as well.