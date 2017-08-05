New iPhone SE likely to arrive by March 2018

Back in March 2016, Apple announced the launch of the iPhone SE, an affordable smartphone. Having been over one year old, this smartphone has become pretty outdated now.

Despite being busy in prepping the iPhone 8, the tenth-anniversary edition, Apple hasn't forgotten about the affordable one. We say so as the media reports that have been hitting the headlines over the recent times suggest that the company is working on a refreshed model of the iPhone SE.

According to a MacRumors report citing reports from Taiwan, Apple's new iPhone SE will be released in the first quarter of next year that is by the end of March 2018. If this turns out to be authentic, then the next iteration of iPhone SE will be launched two years after the launch of the original one.

The revamped iPhone SE is reported to be affordable as its predecessor. It is said to feature the Apple A10 chipset as seen on the iPhone 7. The second generation iPhone SE is believed to feature a display that ranges from 4 inches to 4.2 inches. The different storage options are said to be 32GB and 128GB capacities. The other aspects that we can expect from the iPhone SE to be launched in early 2018 is likely to run on iOS 11 and a 1700mAh that is relatively larger than the 1624mAh battery seen on the first generation model.

The 2018 iPhone SE model will be made by a Taiwanese contract electronics maker Wistron. It is claimed that the new device will be launched in India first and later be extended in the other markets.