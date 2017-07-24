Apple tipped to launch an iPhone SE successor at August end

Recently, we reported that analysts have claimed there wouldn't be a successor of the iPhone SE. The reason given was the poor sales performance of the said device.

However, a new report that we have come across today suggests otherwise. French website iGeneration says its sources indicate exactly the opposite, and an iPhone SE successor is down the pipe. To be more precise, it will be launched at the end of August. The report further claims that Apple will hold two separate events for its new phones, the other one being the iPhone 8.

So, the iPhone SE successor will see an August-end launch, while the iPhone 8 will be unveiled in October breaking the usual launch pattern. Interestingly, the report has made no mentions about the iPhone 7s or the iPhone 7s Plus.

Other than this, a possible pricing of the device in Europe has been revealed as well. The successor of the iPhone SE is tipped to cost €399, down from the original SE's €489. When you convert the price to Indian currency, it will be around Rs. 30,000. So if this report turns out to be legit, the iPhone SE successor will give tough competition to other smartphones falling into the same price range.

Well, it goes without saying that the this is just a rumor, so you better take this information with a pinch of salt or two. Having said that, we must mention that iGeneration has been right on a number of occasions in the past. For example, it was the one to reveal the existence of the 6th-gen iPod touch.