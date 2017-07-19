iPhone SE won't see a successor: Analysts

Analysts believe that Apple will not launch a successor to the 4-inch iPhone SE. While the speculations for three new iPhone models coming this fall is almost confirmed it has left room for experts to believe that Apple will not come up with a 4-inch smartphone any further.

While iPhone SE failed to impress with its sales numbers, it is also one of the most powerful smartphones with a 4-inch display. iPhone SE was an upgrade to Apple's previous small sized smartphones. It was equipped with contemporary tech and compatible with latest iOS versions. Its compact size did find consumers who were too attached to the form factor of early iPhones including iPhone 4 and 5 series.

Apple is expected to launch three iPhone models on its next smartphone launch due this November i.e. if things go as planned. The three models are supposed to come with different screen sizes viz. 4.7 inches, 5.5 inches, and 5.8 inches. This is the first time Cupertino based giant will introduce three smartphone models with varying screen sizes.

Experts believe that a smartphone such as iPhone SE with a 4-inch display does not make any sense since the upcoming iPhone series will already provide a variation for users to choose from.

iPhone SE has an A9 processor along with an M9 motion processing unit. It comes with 2GB RAM and 16, and 64 GB memory variations. There is no better time to buy this smartphone if it's what you really want. It is available for a price of Rs. 25,999 on Amazon.in.