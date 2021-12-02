WhatsApp Tips: How To Create And Send GIFs On WhatsApp Tips Tricks oi-Tanaya Dutta

WhatsApp is now one of the most-used messaging apps globally. Also, sending animated stickers or GIFs while chatting has become common among users. Now, WhatsApp allows us to make our sticker within the app without using a third-party app.

However, the new tool is only available for Web and Desktop users. So, you will still have to use a third-party app if you want to create custom stickers on your Android or iOS. Although the instant messaging app allows everyone to create GIFs using their video within the app. In this article, we've discussed how to create and send custom GIFs on WhatsApp.

How To Send GIFs On WhatsApp

Before discussing how to create your GIF, we will first discuss how to send GIFs to your friends on WhatsApp. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to WhatsApp and open any chat to whom you want to send GIF.

Step 2: Now, tap on the 'emoji' option and then the 'GIF' section.

Step 3: You will get several options to choose from.

Step 4: Also, users can search GIFs depending on their mood (like happy and sad).

Alongside, there are several third-party apps in Google Play Store and Apple App Store that lets you download more GIFs for WhatsApp.

How To Create And Send Own GIFs On WhatsApp

As mentioned above, WhatsApp allows its users to create custom GIFs within the app itself. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to create and send your own GIFs on WhatsApp.

Step 1: Firstly, you need to open WhatsApp and a chat to whom you want to send GIF.

Step 2: Then click on the 'attachment' icon placed on the chat bar.

Step 3: Now, choose any video from your gallery.

Step 4: The video length should be 5 seconds. If your video length is more than 5 seconds, can trim it within WhatsApp itself.

Step 5: After that, click on the 'GIF' button and then if you wish, can write any caption and add emoji to your GIF.

Step 6: It is now ready to send to your contact.

One can click on the 'favorite' icon to save the GIF. Also, you can share the GIF with other contacts by forwarding it. If any contact sends GIFs to you that can be found in the internal storage of your device. It is also important to note that, WhatsApp won't allow users to activate 'view once' for GIFs.

Additionally, you can create GIFs and directly share them with your WhatsApp story. Here's how to create and share GIFs via WhatsApp stories.

How To Create And Share GIFs Via WhatsApp Story

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp and click on the camera icon.

Step 2: Now, choose any video from your gallery. Also, you can record any video.

Step 3: The video length should be 5 seconds.

Step 4: You can mute the sound of the video and then click on the 'GIF' button.

Step 5: Now, click on the next and share it to your WhatsApp story.

