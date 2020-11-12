Vi Mobile Bill Payment: How To Pay Vi Mobile Postpaid Bill Online How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone-Idea has recently changed its identity to Vi. The rebranded identity has also launched dozens of packs and revamped its application to offer more benefits to its users. Besides, the company has revised both prepaid and postpaid plans.

In addition, the company has introduced new services, which allow you to check balance and make payments via application and website. So, in that way, we are listing all steps and ways that will help you to recharge your number online and app.

Steps To Clear Vi Postpaid Bill Online

Steps 1: You need to visit the Bill payment page on the website and enter your mobile number.

Steps 2: After that, you have to enter the amount of the bill. You need to tap on the payment mode, such as UPI, Wallets, Net Banking, and other methods.

Step 3: You have to enter your details, including Paytm, UPI details, and card number. Then, you are allowed to make payments and it is done.

How To Make Vi Payment Via Application

Open your Vi application and tap on the Pay Bill button. You need to select the payment mode and select the payment mode. Then, you have to enter your card details to make the payments, you can also use Google Pay, PhonePe, Wallets, Paytm, and other apps to do the same.

How To Make Payments For Others

You need to click on the pay bill for other options, then you need to enter your mobile number and enter your mobile number. Once it is done, you need to tap on the pay securely button and select the payment mode. You have to enter all details and it is done.

How To Make Payments As Guest

You need to enter your mobile number, tap on the proceed button. Then, you have to enter the amount and need to choose the payment mode like wallets and cards.

