Vi Offering Cashback With Unlimited Prepaid Plans: How To Avail? How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has announced the launch of the March Flash Sale cashback for its prepaid users. Under this new offer, Vi is providing cashback to its customers until March 31, 2021. Notably, the telecom operator is offering cashback with all unlimited data plans starting at Rs. 199. However, the newly launched offer does not apply to the First Recharge plans.

Vi Cashback Offer: Details

The telecom operator said that unlimited packs, which come with 28 days validity, offer Rs. 20 cashback coupons. It means that users will get cashback with Rs. 249, Rs. 299, Rs. 301, and Rs. 405. Besides, the company said that unlimited plans, which come with 56 days validity, will get a cashback of Rs. 40. It means this facility is available with Rs. 399, Rs. 449, Rs. 558, Rs. 595, Rs. 601.

Then, the packs that come with 84 days validity will get a cashback of Rs. 60. This facility is available with Rs. 599, Rs. 699, Rs. 601, Rs. 795, and Rs. 819. Notably, this cashback facility is available with online and offline modes. Furthermore, the company said that users can redeem one coupon at one time via the Vi application.

How To Avail Cashback Via Vi Application

Step 1: You need to install the application and tap on the cashback banner. After that, you have to click on the recharge now option.

Step 2: You have to enter your mobile number and enter the amount. Once you enter your mobile number, you'll be redirected towards the plan. Now, you have to click on click on the payment option. Then you have to choose the payment mode like credit/debit card, net banking, and UPI.

Other Benefits With Vi Prepaid Pack

These prepaid plans are offering unlimited calling, data, and OTT benefits to their users. These plans come with 28 days validity, ship 1.5GB data, 4GB data per day, and 90GB data in total. Whereas the packs that ship 56 days validity, offer 2GB data per day, 1.5GB data per day, and 4GB data per day. The plans that come with 84 days validity ship 4GB data per day, 1.5GB per day, 3GB per day, and 2GB data per day. Besides, Vi is offering a Zee5 subscription with these packs.

Best Mobiles in India