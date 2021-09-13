Vodafone-Idea Offering Zee5 Premium Subscription For One Year; Here's How To Get It How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though Vodafone-Idea is facing financial issues, it is not behind in providing benefits to its users, especially for prepaid customers. The telecom operator has again launched new offers for a limited period of time. Vodafone-Idea has started providing a Zee5 premium subscription.

Notably, the telecom operator is providing the same benefit with Rs. 399 and Rs. 599 prepaid plans. It is worth noting that Vodafone-Idea used to offer Zee5 with three plans that are priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 669.

Vodafone-Idea Rs. 399 And Rs. 599 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 399 plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, Binge all night, and weekend data rollover facility for 56 days. It includes a Zee5 Premium subscription for one year and Vi Movies subscription.

The other plan in the list is priced at Rs. 599 offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, 100 messages every day. It includes a binge all night and a weekend data rollover facility for 84 days. This pack also offers Zee5 premium access for one year.

Apart from these packs, Vodafone-Idea offers Zee5 premium access with a data pack of Rs. 355. The data pack of Rs. 355 ships 50GB of data for 28 days. It includes one year of access to the Zee5 application.

How To Access Zee5 Services With Vodafone-Idea Packs

Step 1: First, you need to recharge with the bundled packs, then click on the activation link. After that, you will receive a confirmation message from Zee5.

Step 2: Then, a web page will be open, then you'll see the activation page and tap on the activate now option. Now, you need to enter your mobile number and click on the verification to get the OTP.

Step 3: You have to tap on the submit button and after verifying your Zee5 subscription will be activated. Tap on the Go to Zee5 to open the application.

Vodafone-Idea Disney+ Hotstar Plans

This development comes soon after Vodafone-Idea announced the launch of packs Disney+ Hotstar. The company has launched three packs, where users can access the same benefit. The telecom operator has launched Rs. 501, Rs. 601, and Rs. 2,595.

The Rs. 501 pack offers extra 16GB of data and one-year access to Disney+ Hotstar. It includes unlimited calling, 3GB of data every day, binge all night, weekend data rollover facility, and access to Vi Movies & TV.

The Rs. 601 plan is specially designed to offer Disney+ Hotstar for one year along with 75GB of data for 56 days. The high-end pack is priced at Rs. 2,595 offers a one-year subscription to the Zee5 app, unlimited calling, 1.5GB of data per day, binge all night, weekend data rollover facility, and 100 messages per day.

It is important to note that Vodafone-Idea has come up with several strategies to attract new users. In addition, the telecom operator is trying its best to retain its existing subscribers. But still, Vodafone-Idea is facing financial issues and it is struggling to clear all debt. In addition, the telecom operator is looking at support from the government.

