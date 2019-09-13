Just In
- 14 min ago Best Samsung Smartphones To Buy This Season With Easy EMI Offers
-
- 37 min ago OnePlus 7T And 7T Pro Leaked Cases Show Upgraded Camera Module
- 53 min ago Slack Introduces Dark Mode For Windows, macOS, Linux With Customized Themes
- 1 hr ago Realme XT Launch Live Updates: India's First 64MP Camera Phone
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Karisma Kapoor Makes An Ivory Splash With These Two Intricately-Done Traditional Outfits
- Finance Bank FD Rates Going Downr: These 2 Safe Avenues Gaining Favour Among Investors
- Sports India vs South Africa 2019: Shubman Gill reveals how Virat Kohli helped him
- Movies Kajol Shares A Cute Video Of Son Yug Lip-syncing Joey's Iconic Line From 'Friends'!
- News Indian student's helicopter 'Pawan Putra' from waste gaining appreciation worldwide
- Automobiles Ola & Uber Surge Pricing To Increase Based On New Government Policy
- Education Times Higher Education THE Rankings 2020: IISc Retains Top Position From India
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Airtel Xstream Fiber Vs JioFiber Platinum Plan: Which One's Better
The rivalry between Reliance Jio and Airtel isn't going to end soon it seems, as both operators are gearing up for another battle in the broadband sector. Airtel has recently launched its ultra-high speed broadband service at Rs. 3,999, which is all set to compete against JioFiber's Platinum plan. So, today we are going to talk about the new offerings from both companies.
JioFiber Platinum Plan Vs Airtel Xstream Fiber Plan: Benefits
Let's start with Reliance JioFiber Platinum plan which offers 1Gbps speed to the subscribers at Rs. 3,999 plan. Jio is also providing 2500GB data per month, TV video calling, online gaming, and Norton device security for five devices. Also, subscribers will get a free set-top box from the company. However, there is a catch. The subscribers will have to buy separate local cable connection (LCO). Besides, Jio is offering a subscription to OTT apps, and other services like VR and First Day-First Show.
On the other hand, Airtel is providing additional benefits with Rs. 3,999 plan. These benefits include free subscription of Netflix for three months, one-year subscription of Amazon Prime, and access to Premium content from ZEE5 and the Airtel Xstream app. Under this plan, subscribers will also get 1Gbps speed and unlimited landline calls to all networks in the country. Besides, Airtel is offering 1000GB additional data to the customers.
JioFiber Platinum Plan Vs Airtel Xstream Fiber: Which One Is The Best
There is no doubt that Reliance Jio has shaken the broadband industry in India. But we seriously believe that people will opt for the Airtel plan as it provides a clear information about the additional benefits. On the other hand, there is no information available for the Jio offer. Also, Airtel is providing free OTT services (Netflix, and Amazon Prime) to subscribers which will definitely lure them into opting the plan.
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
82,000
-
17,990
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,175
-
14,320
-
11,999
-
7,070
-
8,655
-
1,435
-
11,080
-
52,990
-
15,790
-
61,990
-
21,790