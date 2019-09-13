Airtel Xstream Fiber Vs JioFiber Platinum Plan: Which One's Better Internet oi-Priyanka Dua

The rivalry between Reliance Jio and Airtel isn't going to end soon it seems, as both operators are gearing up for another battle in the broadband sector. Airtel has recently launched its ultra-high speed broadband service at Rs. 3,999, which is all set to compete against JioFiber's Platinum plan. So, today we are going to talk about the new offerings from both companies.

JioFiber Platinum Plan Vs Airtel Xstream Fiber Plan: Benefits

Let's start with Reliance JioFiber Platinum plan which offers 1Gbps speed to the subscribers at Rs. 3,999 plan. Jio is also providing 2500GB data per month, TV video calling, online gaming, and Norton device security for five devices. Also, subscribers will get a free set-top box from the company. However, there is a catch. The subscribers will have to buy separate local cable connection (LCO). Besides, Jio is offering a subscription to OTT apps, and other services like VR and First Day-First Show.

On the other hand, Airtel is providing additional benefits with Rs. 3,999 plan. These benefits include free subscription of Netflix for three months, one-year subscription of Amazon Prime, and access to Premium content from ZEE5 and the Airtel Xstream app. Under this plan, subscribers will also get 1Gbps speed and unlimited landline calls to all networks in the country. Besides, Airtel is offering 1000GB additional data to the customers.

JioFiber Platinum Plan Vs Airtel Xstream Fiber: Which One Is The Best

There is no doubt that Reliance Jio has shaken the broadband industry in India. But we seriously believe that people will opt for the Airtel plan as it provides a clear information about the additional benefits. On the other hand, there is no information available for the Jio offer. Also, Airtel is providing free OTT services (Netflix, and Amazon Prime) to subscribers which will definitely lure them into opting the plan.

