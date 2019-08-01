Netflix Rs.199 Mobile Plan: Good Bargain Or A Sham? Features oi-Vivek

Netflix, the premium video streaming platform recently launched it's most affordable subscription plan for Rs. 199 per month in India. As of now, there are four different subscription plans available in the country that up to Rs. 799 that supports Ultra HD streaming.

What Does The Most Affordable Plan Offer?

The base plan for the Netflix subscription will cost Rs. 199 and is tailor-made for those who like to stream content on smartphones and tablets.

One of the major differences between the Rs. 199 plan and the Rs. 499 plan is the ability to stream Netflix on television or a laptop. Unlike the Rs. 499 plan, the new plan does not support streaming on laptops, computers, or televisions.

Similarly, the base plan video playback quality is limited to SD (standard definition) or 480p and does not support HDR playback even though the phone/tablet is capable of playing HDR content.

All the content across Netflix can be accessed even with the base plan, but will only support one screen playback at a time.

Is This A Good Deal?

According to a report, the majority of Netflix users stream on a smartphone in India. This plan is made for those who like to watch movies and shows on the go. As the streaming quality is limited to 480p, it uses less data, and one can also use a 4G network to play movies and shows.

If you are planning to get the best movie experience, then the base plan might not do justice, as most of the smartphones come with a 720p or a higher resolution display and watching a 480p video will appear pixelated.

However, those who like to watch movies and shows on a big screen should opt for Rs. 799 plan that supports HD and HDR streaming and split it four ways by sharing the password with your friends or family. The plan allows streaming on four concurrent devices, which again costs the same as the Rs. 199 per month, per user.

Other video streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Videos and Hotstar might seem like affordable options, as they cost Rs. 999 per year. However, when it comes to the content diversity nothing can beat Netflix.

