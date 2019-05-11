Best alternatives to watch Netflix and Amazon Prime TV-series for free Internet oi-Karan Sharma Here's how you can get access to the exclusive content of Netflix and Amazon Prime for free.

Netflix, Amazon Prime and a lot of video streaming websites are there which stream exclusive content. For getting access to those content you need to get the subscription you need to pay some amount for a monthly or annual subscription. Not all of us wants to buy the subscription, instead of buying most of us borrow it from our friends and families. Today, we got the solution to this there are certain websites which offer you free access to those exclusive content.

Fmovies

Fmovies basically offers you all the new TV-series, the latest season which is exclusively on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming channels. You need not have to pay anything to get access to the content.

Apart from TV-series, you have a wide range of movies from all Hollywood, Bollywood and also Hindi dubbed language movies. Moreover, you can also select countries from which you want to watch the content. You can also choose Genres like action, drama, history, mystery, horror, thriller and a lot more.

There a dedicated panel for most watched content from which you can try new things if you are confused and don't know what to watch.

You can visit the site by clicking here.

UWatchFree | Watch Movies and TV Series Online Free

This website also works same as the Fmovies you can get the free movies, TV-series and lot more on the website for free. All the latest episodes and seasons are available on this website.

You can choose from the option like movies, genres, featured, tv series, Hindi, Telugu dubbed, movie request. These options consist of a wide range of content from old to latest ones.

You can visit the site by clicking here.

Pros

The most important thing, don't assume that you need to compromise with the quality of the content just because it is free. You will have the best quality content on these websites.

You need not have to pay a single penny to get access to these websites.

Cons

You can access these websites with your Jio internet connection because both the sites are blocked from the Jio servers. So if you want to try this you need to have a broadband connection which has not blocked this website.

You might get annoyed with the pop-up windows when you click on the content to play it. Usually, it will take 5 to 6 clicks to get access to the content. Most of the time you need to close the ad windows which you will get while playing, pausing and forwarding the content.

Apart from this if you don't care about the cons and ok with the pop-up ad windows then these are the best alternative to the Netflix and other online streaming websites.