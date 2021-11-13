Just In
10 Easy Ways To Make Money Online From Watching Videos To Testing Websites
As the internet is an integral part of our lives, there are many new opportunities that will help us make money from the same without leaving the comfort of our home. In fact, earning money online has never been as easy as it is now. There are a slew of unusual opportunities that will help us make money online without any special skills and here we have listed them.
10 Ways To Earn Money Online
Here are the 10 less known but real ways to make money online. Take a look at them from below.
Get On PTC Sites
You can earn money online by clicking on the ads by visiting paid-to-click (PTC) websites such as NeoBux, BuxP and more. These sites will provide monetary rewards by providing references.
Watch Videos
You can make money by just watching short videos at your convenience. You can reach out to the research firm Nielson or become a tagger on Netflix to watch videos and get paid for it. Even InboxDollars will pay you for watching videos.
Promote Sponsored Social Shares
You can benefit from the social media platforms as many businesses pay you to post about them and their products or services. The sponsored posts involve sharing pictures, talk about their products on social media such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
Test Websites
You can test websites to earn money online without any technical knowledge. You can get paid for spending time on some websites and helping developers. You need to provide feedback on the websites' look, feel and functionality. There are platforms such as Enroll, UseTesting, and TestingTime to earn money.
Install New Apps
Alternatively, it is possible to install new apps such as ScreenLift, Fronto, Slidejoy, Ibotta, Sweatcoin, and others to earn money. This way, you can get rewards and cashback on the same.
Playing Games
Some websites will help you pay money to play games. These include Mistplay, Lucktastic, Swagbucks and Second Life. Some of these sites will pay in the form of PayPal or gift cards.
Share Opinions
You can earn money by taking online surveys on select sites to earn money at the comfort of your home.
Sell Old Gift Cards
The other option to earn money is to sell your old gift cards. Bring the gift cards out of the cupboard where you have housed them and sell them online via CardCash to get a considerable cashback.
Join A Focus Group
Become a part of a testing brand products or focus group to earn money. There are groups such as FocusGroup.com, User Interviews, and Respondent.io to make money online.
Sell Photos
If you have a good collection of photos, be it old or new, then you can sell the photographs to stock photography websites that always look out for photos on several subjects. You can upload the images to popular stock photography sites such as Getty Images, Shutterstock, and more. These sites get paid every time someone purchases a photograph.
While there are many options, you can use them to make a small beginning and earn money from the comfort of your home using any of these options. However, you need to be cautious before heading on to these options as it should be a trustable source.
