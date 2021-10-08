Google Password Check-Up Tool: How To Check Leaked Passwords News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In this digital era, you might not be sure if your data is safe. There are many social media platforms that you might use including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc. and each of these platforms are prone to leak your personal details. Given that Google is one of the most popular search engines and saves your passwords and other information for autofill, you need to know if your details are safe in Google's hands.

Google's Password Check-up Tool

Back in 2019, Google came up with a free add-on feature called 'Password Check-up' to strengthen online security. With this feature, you can create strong passwords and you will get an alert whenever you create a weak password. The tool lets you know three aspects of passwords.

Firstly, it will show if your re-used passwords, then it will show your Google accounts that have weak passwords. Besides these, the most interesting aspect is that it will let you know if your password has been hacked or not.

With the Password Check-up tool, you will be able to find all apps and websites linked to your Google account. There will be an option to either change or edit the password of each app or website. Also, you can delete the same by clicking on the Delete button by providing your user information. Notably, it will work only if you have saved the password for any of your Google accounts.

How To Use Password Check-Up Tool

To check if your password has been leaked, then you need to follow the steps given here.

Step 1: Go to Google's password manager by visiting passwords.google.com.

Step 2: In the password manager, you will see an option to check the password.

Step 3: Google will ask the password of Gmail that you have logged in on that system.

Step 4: Now, Google will let you know if your online credentials have been leaked and used anywhere or not.

To check the password that was leaked, follow the steps here.

Step 1: Go to your phone's Settings -> System -> Languages & Input.

Step 2: Click on Advanced.

Step 3: Search for and tap on Autofill.

Step 4: Click on Google to make sure the setting is enabled for Google's services.

How To Create Strong Password

It is important to create strong passwords to make sure the same does not leak online. For the same, you need to follow the points given below.

Firstly, you need to prevent your password from being compromised. For this, the password should contain special characters, a combination of upper case and lower case letters, and numbers. Make sure that the same password is not used for all your accounts. Especially, you need to be very careful while creating the netbanking for your bank account.

When you create an account on any of the social media handles, make sure you enable two-step verification for additional security from hackers. Also, do not connect to public Wi-Fi networks as these are not safe. Make sure to save your data on cloud services such as Google Drive or other services for an additional backup in case of data loss.

