Just In
- 1 hr ago How To Upgrade To Windows 11 Manually Following Simple Steps
- 1 hr ago Poco M4 Pro 5G Launch Could Be On Cards; Clears Certification Process
- 1 hr ago Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Fixed After Global Outage; Zuckerberg Suffers $7 Billion Loss
- 10 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: We Made A List Of Great Deals On Samsung Phones
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2021, RR vs MI Stats and Records preview: Miller, Hardik and Rohit close in on milestones
- Movies EXCLUSIVE! Not Shehnaaz Gill, But Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Was The First Choice For Honsla Rakh
- Lifestyle Expert Article: Robotic Knee Replacement For Osteoarthritis
- Finance All You Need To Know About The Revised Locker Rules of Banks
- News 'True Congressi', will not accept defeat, says Rahul Gandhi on sister Priyanka Gandhi's detention
- Automobiles Jaguar F-Pace SVR Launched In India; Deliveries Of The SUV Commence On The Same Day
- Education NIACL Admit Card 2021 Released For Administrative Officer AO Prelims Exam, Check Direct Link
- Travel Wildlife Week 2021: Special Initiative Programs By Department Of Tourism And Zoos Around The Country
Millions Google Chrome Users At Risk: How To Stay Protected
Recently, Google shared a significant warning to millions of its hugely popular Chrome browser's users. It stated that there is a security bug, which has reportedly affected the browser. Furthermore, the tech giant took to its official blog post to state that there are high, medium and low vulnerabilities discovered in Chrome for Windows, macOS and Linux.
What makes this worse is that this is the most dangerous threat and hackers already know the security flaw in the Google Chrome browser. Reportedly, hackers have taken advantage of this flaw and are all set to activate people's computers and take control of their personal data as well as other sensitive information.
Google Chrome Browser Security Flaw
In the wake of discovering the security flaw, Google has warned users of the browser to immediately update their browser to the latest version. Notably, it is recommended Chrome users of Windows 10 and Mac devices to update their browsers.
The search engine giant has updated the stable channel of Chrome browser for desktop and rolled out the extended stable channel 94.0.4606.71 for Windows, Linux and Mac. Moreover, Google stated that the new update will roll out in the coming days or weeks.
As per Google, the high-security risks include the following ones.
- CVE-2021-37974: Use after free in Safe Browsing.
- CVE-2021-37975: Use after free in V8.
- CVE-2021-37976: Information leak in the core.
Google has discovered exploits such as CVE-2021-37975 and CVE-2021-37976. These threats will allow hackers to easily access the personal data of users. Previously, Google discovered an exploit named CVE-2021-37973 in the Chrome browser. These are Use-After-Free vulnerabilities, which is a popular error that occurs due to not clearing the memory after it is free. This can make programs crash and hackers can use this it attack the browser.
How To Update Chrome Browser
Notably, you need to update the Chrome browser to version 94.0.4606.71 or higher to be protected. You can check the current version of Chrome on your system and update it as shown below.
Step 1: Go to Settings on Google Chrome.
Step 2: Click on Help.
Step 3: Click on About Google Chrome.
Step 4: Check the version number. It should be 94.0.4606.71 or higher.
Step 5: If not, update it and relaunch Chrome.
That's it! Your Chrome browser will be secure and protected against threats.
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
0
-
0
-
0
-
29,640
-
16,432
-
30,800
-
39,940
-
42,235
-
29,680
-
25,090