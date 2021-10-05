Millions Google Chrome Users At Risk: How To Stay Protected News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Google shared a significant warning to millions of its hugely popular Chrome browser's users. It stated that there is a security bug, which has reportedly affected the browser. Furthermore, the tech giant took to its official blog post to state that there are high, medium and low vulnerabilities discovered in Chrome for Windows, macOS and Linux.

What makes this worse is that this is the most dangerous threat and hackers already know the security flaw in the Google Chrome browser. Reportedly, hackers have taken advantage of this flaw and are all set to activate people's computers and take control of their personal data as well as other sensitive information.

Google Chrome Browser Security Flaw

In the wake of discovering the security flaw, Google has warned users of the browser to immediately update their browser to the latest version. Notably, it is recommended Chrome users of Windows 10 and Mac devices to update their browsers.

The search engine giant has updated the stable channel of Chrome browser for desktop and rolled out the extended stable channel 94.0.4606.71 for Windows, Linux and Mac. Moreover, Google stated that the new update will roll out in the coming days or weeks.

As per Google, the high-security risks include the following ones.

CVE-2021-37974: Use after free in Safe Browsing.

CVE-2021-37975: Use after free in V8.

CVE-2021-37976: Information leak in the core.

Google has discovered exploits such as CVE-2021-37975 and CVE-2021-37976. These threats will allow hackers to easily access the personal data of users. Previously, Google discovered an exploit named CVE-2021-37973 in the Chrome browser. These are Use-After-Free vulnerabilities, which is a popular error that occurs due to not clearing the memory after it is free. This can make programs crash and hackers can use this it attack the browser.

How To Update Chrome Browser

Notably, you need to update the Chrome browser to version 94.0.4606.71 or higher to be protected. You can check the current version of Chrome on your system and update it as shown below.

Step 1: Go to Settings on Google Chrome.

Step 2: Click on Help.

Step 3: Click on About Google Chrome.

Step 4: Check the version number. It should be 94.0.4606.71 or higher.

Step 5: If not, update it and relaunch Chrome.

That's it! Your Chrome browser will be secure and protected against threats.

Best Mobiles in India