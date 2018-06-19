4 Easy Ways to Prevent Google Chrome from Closing All the Tabs

Well, you might be researching or adding distractions in other tabs, it can be annoying when you accidentally close them all at once.

As for people who use Chrome, no dialogue box pops up asking if you want to close all tabs, or even just the last one. Unfortunately, Chrome doesn't offer a warning box even as an advanced option on Windows.

SEE ALSO: Latest Instagram Update Brings Support for Boomerang and Mentions Usage in Stories [APK Download]

Moreover, Google says it is focused on making Chrome as fast and simple as possible, which means stripping away unneeded features. A close dialogue box is apparently one such feature.

SEE ALSO: 5 Easy Steps to Add Google Analytics Dashboard in WordPress

So for those of us who just closed all 10 tabs we were looking at by mistake, here are 4 ways in which you can see a warning before closing all the tabs in Chrome.

Installing Google Chrome Extensions You have to search for Chrome Toolbox in Google search. There you will find numerous links for downloading the extension.

Download and install the official Google Chrome extension, Chrome Toolbox.

Click the "Customize and Control Google Chrome" button in Chrome. This button has three horizontal black bars. Select "Settings" from the drop-down menu.

Click the "Extensions" tab, locate "Chrome Toolbox by Google," and then click the "Options" link under the description of the extension.

Check the box next to "Confirm Before Closing Multiple Tabs" in the "Tabs" section to automatically update your browser's settings. This extension ensures that if you close a browser window with multiple tabs open, a pop-up notification asks you to confirm whether you want to close or not. Open the website Prevent Close by Germany-based developer Michael Armbruster Open this link in Chrome: https://www.maki-chan.de/preventclose.htm This website has been specifically created to prevent your browser from closing. It mimics the behaviour you see from a Gmail tab when an email is still being sent.

You will need to remember to open this page each time you're using Chrome, so you'll want to bookmark it, or may even consider setting it as your Home page. You can do this by heading to Menu > Appearance section > Show Home button> click the Change link and set to the above website. Pin the Website to Your Browser To make the process smooth, you need to pin the website to your browser and then move the tab out of the way. To do that open Prevent Close, and then right-click the tab with your mouse. From the context menu select Pin tab. After doing that, the tab will shrink down to a different size from the rest of the tabs. Next, just mark it with your mouse and drag the tab to the far left of your browser's tab lineup. When you do that it'll out of your way, but it will appear every time you start up your browser and prevent accidentally closing Chrome when it's loaded with dozens of tabs. In addition, if you want to make your own web page to perform this function, you need run some codes and save it as an HTML file. Hit Control Plus Shift Plus T This is incase if you accidently closed the Tabs and the browser. It is more of a recovery feature. When you restart Chrome and hit Control + Shift + T, all the tabs you had accidently closed will open and be restored. Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals