As the threat to the cyberspace is gradually increasing, having some sort of Internet security suite in your system is a good thing. In fact, a good antivirus program must be installed on your PC to ensure that you are safe online and offline.

While not all antivirus can protect your system against the threats finding the perfect one is more important. Today, we have jotted down the top 5 Anti-virus software that you can install on your device.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

BitDefender Antivirus Plus 2018 This is one of the most accurate yet reliable software around now, which is loved by independent testers. One of the main features is that the Bitdefender detects, and takes action to neutralize the dangers in as little as 3 seconds. It has a latest anti-phishing technique that alerts you to malicious links in your search engine results and even blocks access to dangerous sites. It also comes equipped with password manager which auto-completes credit card details in web forms. Kaspersky Antivirus 2017 This package is solely focused on the core security needs including web filtering blocks dangerous websites, detects and removes threats, smart monitoring technologies track and much more. It has an easy interface, which is not too simple yet not complicated as well. This is another reliable software you can download on your system Nortan This is the reputed brand known for hunting security threats casually. This software works on its own and offers a lot of tweaks, options, and settings. With Norton, you can custom scans to check just the areas you need or schedule it to scan the system on a particular timing. It packs a lot of features including child internet usage protection, up-to-minute updates, browsing protection and complete malware & Internet usage protection. SEE ALSO: Oppo A85 with full screen display, 13MP camera spotted on TENAA AVG Anti Virus With AVG or Avast, you get all the goodies you'd expect from a top antivirus package. This will take care of your system from all the malicious threat and other phishing attacks as well. If you want to make most out of it, you can opt for the premium version, where you get safe downloads, online and offline data encryption and complete payment protection. Webroot secure anywhere Unlike other anti-virus softwares, this small and snappy Webroot works on metadata and behavior patterns to identify the malicious threat in the system. The Webroot tracks each and every file closely noting its behaviors and journaling its actions. It hardly uses any of your system's resources and can roll back ransomware activity.