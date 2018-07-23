7 Weird Things Ever Listed on eBay for Sale

Online shopping is the trend these days and there are many websites that provide such services. But when it comes to online auctions, is the one that will come to your mind first.

Well, exists for almost two decades and it facilitates its consumers. It is responsible for the sale of millions of items on a yearly basis. But, over the years, there are instances where has listed creepy, strange, weird, and shocking items for sale.

It appears like some people are ready to do anything they can to earn quick money. You can find listings from toast to foreheads on. Though these are less in terms of number, there are many such weird things with time.

Here are some strangest things that have been listed on over the years.

Empty sauce packet As seen in the packet, this is the listing of an empty sauce packet. It looks to be brown sauce and it is listed currently on eBay with a price starting from £0.99 and there are no bids too. Loom band thong There is a listing of loom band thongs that the teen girls and young men might like to do. Well, the multi-colored loomkini was re-listed on the auction site after it was initially removed. It is priced at £30. Unassembled snowman While there were bouts of snow, a Rotherham resident make sure to share the winter wonderland with people all over the world. There was an unassembled 6 feet tall snowman. The same was available only for collection and it was suspicious as the biding reached around £10 million. Jesus Christ The son of Gold and a third of the Holy Trinity, Jesus Christ, is listed on eBay for sale and the price that the website claims is just £0.05. There's absolutely nothing In one of the listings, there's absolutely nothing listed for sale. The listing just reads, "ABSOLUTELY NOTHING for sale, zero, zilch, nada". However, the pricing says it is $1. Uneaten Brussels sprouts The Christmas Spirit was kept active by Dan Allam of Herefordshire by auctioning unwanted sprouts from the holiday roast and donating £99.99 and £34 that was raised to Make A Wish Foundation. World's Best Lasagna Recipe Though this may not be the world's best lasagna recipe, it is claimed to be so. The unused, undamaged, unopened, and brand new item is listed for sale on eBay for £0.99. The bidders will get their copy of the recipe only after the seller is credited with the payment and positive feedback as well.