Just In
Don't Miss
- News Don’t be scared, let us tackle this together: PM tells CMs
- Movies Hundred Full Web Series Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality
- Lifestyle World Immunization Week: 9 Malaria Complications You Need To Be Aware Of
- Sports WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: April 27, 2020
- Finance Crude Oil Prices Weaken As US Storage Nears Full Capacity
- Automobiles Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS BS6 Diesel Mileage Revealed: Here’s How It Compares To Its Rivals
- Education WHO Launches 'Hand Hygiene' Online Course For Free
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In April
Airtel Offering 15% Discount To New Broadband Subscribers
Airtel has finally restarted its broadband services in the country. The company has resumed its installations process after the Ministry of Home Affairs has considered internet under the essential item list. This means Airtel Xstream services are now available for new users. The company has also come up with a new offer for its users, where it is providing a discount to its new customers, report TelecomTalk.
Airtel Xstream Plans With Discount Offers
Under this new offer, Airtel Xstream new users will get free installation along with a 15 percent discount on long-term plans. In fact, users can avail benefit up to Rs. 7,198. However, there is a catch. This plan is valid for a limited period of time. This is not the first time that Airtel has launched a discount offer for its customers. Earlier, the firm announced the free installation and router offer on similar plans.
Airtel Xstream Plans: Details
For the unaware, Airtel is offering four broadband plans. These plans are priced at Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1499, and Rs. 3,999. The first plan of Rs. 799 ships 150GB data along with 100 Mbps speed. This plan is valid for one month. The Rs. 999 plan ships 300GB data with 200 Mbps speed, while, Rs. 1,499 broadband plan provides 500GB data with 300 Mbps speed.
Lastly, there's a plan of Rs. 3,999 allows you to avail 1Gbps speed along with 3300GB data. This plan is known as the Airtel Xstream VIP plan. The firm is offering unlimited calling, Amazon Prime worth Rs. 999, ZEE5 subscription worth Rs. 99, and Airtel Xstream benefit for one year.
Extra Data With Rs. 299: Details
Apart from that, the company has introduced a new offer, where it is offering 3.3TB data by paying an extra Rs. 299. However, this benefit is available in Guntur, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Vishakapatnam as the company is shipping unlimited plans in these cities. This seems a really good move by the company to attract new users.
Notably, Airtel is serving 2. 42 million broadband subscribers in the country and it come at second number in the list of broadband players. But still, if we compare these benefits with JioFiber, then the former is lacking as JioFiber plans start at Rs. 699, which offers benefits, such as set-top box, video calling, and subscription to all Jio application.
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,400
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
34,615
-
45,900
-
25,999
-
39,999
-
18,999
-
29,011
-
21,480
-
60,020
-
26,095
-
17,999
-
54,153
-
23,780