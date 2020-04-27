Airtel Offering 15% Discount To New Broadband Subscribers

Airtel Xstream Plans With Discount Offers

Under this new offer, Airtel Xstream new users will get free installation along with a 15 percent discount on long-term plans. In fact, users can avail benefit up to Rs. 7,198. However, there is a catch. This plan is valid for a limited period of time. This is not the first time that Airtel has launched a discount offer for its customers. Earlier, the firm announced the free installation and router offer on similar plans.

Airtel Xstream Plans: Details

For the unaware, Airtel is offering four broadband plans. These plans are priced at Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1499, and Rs. 3,999. The first plan of Rs. 799 ships 150GB data along with 100 Mbps speed. This plan is valid for one month. The Rs. 999 plan ships 300GB data with 200 Mbps speed, while, Rs. 1,499 broadband plan provides 500GB data with 300 Mbps speed.

Lastly, there's a plan of Rs. 3,999 allows you to avail 1Gbps speed along with 3300GB data. This plan is known as the Airtel Xstream VIP plan. The firm is offering unlimited calling, Amazon Prime worth Rs. 999, ZEE5 subscription worth Rs. 99, and Airtel Xstream benefit for one year.

Extra Data With Rs. 299: Details

Apart from that, the company has introduced a new offer, where it is offering 3.3TB data by paying an extra Rs. 299. However, this benefit is available in Guntur, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Vishakapatnam as the company is shipping unlimited plans in these cities. This seems a really good move by the company to attract new users.

Notably, Airtel is serving 2. 42 million broadband subscribers in the country and it come at second number in the list of broadband players. But still, if we compare these benefits with JioFiber, then the former is lacking as JioFiber plans start at Rs. 699, which offers benefits, such as set-top box, video calling, and subscription to all Jio application.