Airtel Offers Rs. 999 Plan To Business And Broadband Users; Which Is Better?

Airtel is focussing on both customers and enterprise services. The telecom operator offers prepaid, postpaid, and broadband customers. Besides, the telecom operator is providing Airtel Business services. However, Airtel enterprises customers who are looking for broadband connection are allowed to purchase from the Business.

Notably, the telecom operator offers a Business and internet plan at Rs. 999; however, these packs are not similar. So, in this article, we will tell you the exact difference between the two plans.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Plan Of Rs. 999: Chere Here For All Details

This pack is known as the Entertainment pack, where users will get 3300GB of data, 200 Mbps speed, unlimited STD, and local calls. It also offers Airtel Thanks app benefit, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Wynk Music, and Xstream DTH box with one month HD pack.

Airtel Business Broadband Plan Of Rs. 999: Check All Benefits Here

Airtel Business plan of Rs. 999 offers 200 Mbps speed to the enterprise customer. In addition, users will get Device Security by Kaspersky, DNS Security by Cisco, and a free parallel ringing service. Besides, users will get two licenses of the company's BlueJeans application.

The parallel ringing feature allows users to receive landline calls on their mobiles. This means customers will never miss a call. Additionally, users will get more benefits, which are close to Rs. 2,996, free landline connection, and unlimited data.

Which Service Is Better?

It is worth noting that both plans come with extra benefits. However, Airtel Business offers more benefits to enterprises. In addition, the customers will get a free landline connection and will get access to receive landline calls on their smartphones.

On the other hand, Xstream Fibre services are for normal internet users who are working from home. This plan also comes with several OTT app access like Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar.

This means users will get entertainment options too, which is why we believe that it depends on the needs of the customers and they are allowed to choose any one of them. Airtel Xstream Fibre is popular amongst all customers, whereas Airtel Business is designed for limited customers

