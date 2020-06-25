BSNL Bharat Fibre Vs Airtel Xstream Vs JioFiber: Which Plan Should You Choose Under Rs. 800 Features oi-Priyanka Dua

The demand for broadband connections has been increased, ever since working from home became the new norm. In fact, the demand has been surged by 60 percent, while dongles sales have been increased by 50 percent in the country.

Similarly, all companies have launched several attractive plans to attract users on their platform during the lockdown. So, in order to help you to find out the affordable plans that offer good speed along with other benefits, we are going to list down some plans that are priced under Rs. 800.

BSNL Broadband Plans Under Rs. 800: Details

The telecom operator is offering several plans to its broadband users and is leading this segment. However, it is not offering its services in Delhi and Mumbai. The internet service provider is offering only one plan under Rs. 800, where you'll get 500GB data per month, which seems good as others are not offering this much data. It ships 50 Mbps speed, but it will drop ones the given data ends. If we talk about other benefits, then BSNL is offering unlimited downloads and calling for 30 days.

In addition, BSNL has recently announced that it is expanding this plan reach to Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. This means if you are in these circles, then you can also avail Fibro 500GB monthly CUL plan. The plan is priced at 777, and it is valid for 30 days only.

Airtel Xstream Plan Under Rs. 800: Details

Let's talk about Airtel's Xstream plan under Rs. 800, where you 150GB data along with 100 Mbps speed, and unlimited calling benefit. It also ships content benefit from Airtel Xstream only. This means that this plan is specially designed for those who are looking for internet and entertainment. Then, the company offers its services in Delhi and Mumbai, which is again a good thing. The plan is available at Rs. 799, and it is also valid for one month.

JioFiber Broadband Plans Under Rs. 800: Details

JioFiber is new to this industry, but still, it is attracting customers as it is offering more benefits if we compare it with BSNL and Airtel. The monthly plan will cost you Rs. 699, and it is offering 150GB data at 100 Mbps speed, along with TV video calling, unlimited calling, device security, and most important content from its apps, such as JioCinema, JioNews, and many more, which seems a really good deal.

Which Broadband Plan Is Good?

All broadband plans have pros and cons. If you are looking for the only internet and calling benefits, then Airtel is where you get internet, vast coverage, and content from its Xstream application, the same goes for the JioFiber Bronze plan. But still, we would recommend you to choose the JioFiber plan as you'll get TV video calling, gaming, content, and security for five devices. In fact, the plan seems good after paying GST. In addition, Jio is expanding broadband plans to reach in the country.

