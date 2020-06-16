BSNL Launches Special Tariff Vouchers For Only Calls News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching special tariff vouchers for data, BSNL has brought a new offer for calling purposes. The state-run telecom operator has launched five special tariff vouchers for calls only. The STVs are priced at Rs. 19 and goes up to Rs. 319. These vouchers also come with a cap. So, now we will tell you about the benefits you will get with these STVs.

BSNL Rs. 19, Rs. 99, Rs. 135, Rs. 209, And Rs 319 Special Traiff Vouchers

The first voucher in this list is available at Rs. 19. The STV ships call 20 paise per minute on all networks. This STV is valid for 30 days. Then, there is Rs. 99 special tariff vouchers, where you get unlimited calling until 250 minutes. The voucher is valid for 22 days, and it ships Personalised Ringback Tone Service. The plan is also available in Delhi and Mumbai circle. However, users have to pay some amount of money if they want to make international calls.

Then, there's Rs. 135 plan, where you will get 300 minutes for calling for 24 days. After 300 minutes of calling users have to pay as per the calling rates. The fourth plan voucher is priced at Rs. 209 is offering unlimited calling, where users have to pay 1 paise for every two seconds calling. Lastly, there's a voucher of Rs. 319, where you will get unlimited calling for 75 days.

Nokia To Help BSNL In Setting Up 4G Services In India

The state-run telecom operator is trying really hard to get the 4G services in the country, but it is facing many hurdles to do so. However, Nokia is now said that it can help Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited to set up its 4G services in only four to five months.

"We can help them in launching 4G services in four to five months, and start earning revenue on it. But before that, they have to clear all the dues which are there with us. We have been in discussion with BSNL and other authorities on clearing these dues," Sanjay Malik, Senior VP & Head, India Market, Nokia was quoted by Hindu Business Line.

