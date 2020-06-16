ENGLISH

    Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Plans That Offers 1.5GB Data Per Day

    By
    |

    Vodafone-Idea is struggling to clear its average gross revenue debt. In fact, many analysts claim that the operator might shut its operations in the country. This development comes after the company informed the Supreme Court that it has not enough money to pay salaries to its employees.

    Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Plans That Offers 1.5GB Data Per Day

     

    However, the operator is not behind launching new plans and revising existing packs in the country. Besides, the company has recently launched a double data benefit along with free data with prepaid packs. In addition, the company has extended the validity of prepaid plans. So, in that way, we will list out those plans of Vodafone-Idea that ship 1.5GB data per day.

    Vodafone Rs. 249, Rs. 399, Rs. 499 Rs. 555, Rs. 599, And Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Plan That Offer 1.5GB Data

    The first plan in this list is available at Rs. 249, which ships 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. The plan is shipping unlimited calling along with 100 messages per day for the entire duration. This plan also provides access to Zee5 and Vodafone Play subscription.

    The second plan is available at Rs. 399, where you get Vodafone Play along with a Zee5 subscription. It includes 1.5GB data per day for 56 days alongside 100 messages per day. The Rs. 399 is providing unlimited calling.

    The Rs. 499 prepaid plan ships 1.5GB data for 70 days. This plan also ships 100 messages per day along with a complimentary subscription to Vodafone Play, and Zee5 subscription.

    The Rs. 555 is offering unlimited calling on all networks. It includes 1.5GB data per day for 77 days. It includes 100 messages of 1.5GB data for 84 days. The plan is also providing complimentary Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription, while Rs. 599 is also shipping the same benefits.

    Lastly, there's an annual plan which ships 1.5GB data per day for 365 days. It includes 100 messages and unlimited calling for one year along with Zee5 and Vodafone Play subscription. The plan is priced at Rs. 2,399.

    Read More About: vodafone idea
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 18:01 [IST]
