BSNL Offering 100GB Data With Rs. 299 Plan: Know How To Get It Features oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is the only internet service that offers several segments in the country. The company offers Bharat Fibre, AirFibre, and Wings. Similarly, the company offers plans under the DSL segment, where plans are priced between Rs. 299 and Rs. 1,299.

So, we are listing the benefit of the BSNL DSL plan of Rs. 299 and others that fall in the same price range.

BSNL DSL Rs. 299 Internet Plan: Check Details

The first DSL plan of BSNL is priced at Rs. 299, where users get 100GB of data at 10 Mbps speed; however, it will be reduced to 2 Mbps. Notably, this plan is only for six months, after that, all users will be shifted to a 200GB CUL pack of the company.

Apart from this DSL plan, BSNL offers Rs. 555, Rs. 779, Rs. 949, and Rs. 1,299 internet plans to users. These plans offer 10 Mbps speed along with 500GB, 779GB, 1100GB, and 1600GB of data for the entire period. For the unaware, Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) plan offers services over a public switched telephone network, which users copper wires.

Airtel Xstream, JioFiber, And BSNL Bharat Fibre Plan Under Rs. 500

Airtel's Rs. 499 broadband plan offers 40 Mbps speed and unlimited internet for 30 days. This pack also provides access to the Airtel Xstream app, Wynk Music, and courses from Shaw Academy. The Airtel Xstream ships content from Hungama Play, Ultra, Voot, and many more.

Then, there is a pack of JioFiber, which will cost you Rs. 399. This pack gets users unlimited data, calling, and 30 Mbps speed for one month. On the other hand, BSNL Bharat Fibre Plan, where users get 30 Mbps speed and 3.3TB data. However, users will be shifted to Rs. 599 plan after six months

This means users are allowed to use this pack for only six months and get 60 Mbps speed, 3300GB of data, and unlimited calling. This clearly shows that Airtel 499 pack is leading this segment as more speed, calling, and content with the one pack, which is why we believe that users should go for the Airtel pack.

Best Mobiles in India