BSNL Offering Free Internet To Users Working From Home

BSNL Work@Home Broadband Plan: Details

The BSNL is offering 5GB of data per day under this plan along with 10 Mbps speed. However, it will be reduced to 1 Mbps once the given limit is over. "Broadband service is being offered free of charge for one month to all citizens across the country, who have BSNL landline and do not have any broadband so that they can use this service to work from home," said Vivek Banzal, Director CFA, BSNL.

To subscribe to this service, BSNL users need to call its toll free number and give their confirmation to the telco for this service." We have made the whole process paperless and customers need not come to our customer service center to avail the broadband service," Banzal added. BSNL also said that this facility is also available to corporates. Besides, this plan is free and there will be no installation charges.

BSNL Offering 90GB Data Per Day For 30 Days

Meanwhile, the telco has announced the launch of two prepaid plans. The plan is already live in the Tamil Nadu circle. The Rs. 247 prepaid plan comes with 30 days validity. It ships 3GB data per day with 80 Kbps speed. The telco is offering 250 minutes for calling to other networks. It also ships 100 messages per day.

BSNL Revised Rs 998 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plans

Apart from that, launching prepaid plans, the operator has revised Rs. 998 and Rs. 1,999 plans. The plans are now valid for 270 and 240 days. The validity has been increased to 30 days. This Rs. 998 offers 2GB data per day. It also offers Personalised Ringback Tone (PRBT) for only two months. The Rs. 1,999 plan provides 3GB data per day and 100 messages per day.