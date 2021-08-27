BSNL Offering More Data Benefits With Rs. 799 And Rs. 999 Internet Plans Features oi-Priyanka Dua

The demand for the internet via fibre has surged in the country as Airtel, BSNL, and Reliance Jio are providing services via the same technology. Surprisingly, regional internet service providers are also using the same technology, but unfortunately, their presence is limited to one or two states.

On the other hand, these three companies are operating in almost all circles, which is why, we are listing all plans from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and BSNL that are designed for heavy usage.

Reliance JioFiber Plans For Heavy Data Users

JioFiber plans start from Rs. 399 and go up to Rs. 8,999. The high-end plan of the company is priced at Rs. 8,499, where users will get 6000GB of data along with 1 Gbps speed. There are other two plans in the same list that are priced at Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 3,999. These packs offer 3300GB of data and 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps speed. These packs offer access to the OTT application.

Airtel Xstream Fibre Internet Plans For Heavy Data Users

Airtel Xstream Fiber plans are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 3,999. It is worth noting that Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 3,999 plans are good enough for heavy data users. These plans ship 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 1 Gbps speed to users. All these plans are providing 3300GB of data per month. It includes unlimited calling, landline connection, Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, Airtel Thanks benefit, and more.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Internet Plans For Heavy Data Users

BSNL plans will cost you Rs. 799 and Rs. 999. Both these plans are providing Airtel-like offers. These plans offer 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps speed. It includes 3300GB of data and access to OTT applications, landline connections. These two plans seem good for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited internet users as these pack offers a good amount of data and calling facilities. On the other hand, Airtel and Reliance Jio packs are a bit costlier than these packs. In addition, BSNL has a huge user base in the country.

