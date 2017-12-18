Check your website loading speed with Google Chrome browser

When it comes to personal blogging, small-scale business or other online stuff, the factor called 'Page loading' is very important. You have to make sure that your page loading speed is higher, if you want to have users keep pouring in. According to the fact, the users leave a site if it hasn’t loaded in 3 seconds. Also, the loading time is one of the important factors for search engine ranking and maintaining a good user experience.

If you want to check out the speed of the other websites, you can do that also. Basically, the loading speed of the page depends on the quality of the bandwidth service your ISP provided. If in case, you want to check the loading speed of the page in Google Chrome browser, do follow the steps below.

Step 1: If you want to test the speed of the website, make sure you clean the cache and history in your Google Chrome browser to get the loading speed accurately. You can do that by heading on to settings -> History -> click on clear browsing data.

Step 2: When it prompts you, make sure you check the “Empty the cache” box and click on the “clear browsing data” once done.

Step 3: You can check the website speed by also opening the Incognito mode as well, where it does not use any cookies or caches. In this case, you can activate the Incognito activate by pressing Ctrl+Shift+N.

Step 4: Once you deleted the cache, press Ctrl+Shift+C to open the Chrome’s console tools and in that click on the “Network”.



Step 5: Now all you need to do is to write the domain name of the website in the domain space. Once you click enter, the webpage will start loading providing information including the time takes to load the page. You can check out the time taken by each element to load on the timeline tab.

