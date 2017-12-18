Nokia 6 (2018) concept video shows gorgeous design

Lately, the rumors and speculations regarding the existence of Nokia 6 (2018) have started making the rounds all over the internet. The next generation Nokia 6 smartphone is likely to be unveiled along with the Nokia 9 smartphone in January.

After having appeared on the TENAA certification database revealing its key specifications, the Nokia 6 (2018) has received Concept Creator's treatment. The well-known YouTube channel for concepts of upcoming smartphones has come up with a concept video for the Nokia 6 (2018). While the smartphone is expected to be a mid-range, the gorgeous design makes us believe that it might not fit into this category.

The original Nokia 6 that was launched earlier this year is one of the bestselling models in the global markets. Apparently, its success is also expected to be great one in terms of sales for HMD Global.

In the video shown below, the Nokia (2018) has been visualized with a glass and metal build along with a 2.5D glass panel at the front and glossy chamfered edges. There is a single rear camera with the classic pill-shaped design. The camera appears to be protruding slightly and the frame is seen to the thick. The smartphone seems to miss out on the full-screen design with 18:9 aspect ratio display.

The device retains the 3.5mm audio jack just like its predecessor. The hardware aspects are claimed to comprise of a Snapdragon 630 or Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage space. The Nokia 6 (2018) is likely to run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

The smartphone is expected not to go beyond $400 (approx. Rs. 25,000). Given that the original Nokia 6 is priced at Rs. 14,999, the Nokia 6 (2018) appears to fall on the expensive side. As this is not an official confirmation from HMD regarding the smartphone, it might be too early to talk about the pricing of the smartphone.

Going by the previous reports, the Nokia 6 (2018) was spotted on the TENAA certification with the model number TA-1054 and also appeared on the 3C (China Compulsory Certification aka CCC) database along with the Nokia 9.