Nokia 6 (2018) reportedly in the works; January launch possible

Nokia 6 carries the credits for being the first Nokia branded Android smartphone to be launched by HMD. The device is one of the bestselling models from HMD and will turn one year old in a few more days.

Having said that, it looks like the Nokia 6 will be getting a successor very soon. A recent leak by a Baidu user via GizmoChina has revealed that HMD could be working on a Nokia 6 successor that is slated to be launched soon. An image that has been posted on Baidu also shows the model number of the alleged second generation Nokia 6 smartphone and the memory configuration too.

Going by the leaked image, it is believed that the Nokia 6 will carry the model number TA-1054 but this will differ in each region. Notably, this is not the first time that we are coming across this model number. Back in November, a Nokia smartphone with the same model number was spotted on the database of China's Communications Commission and there were claims that it could be the Nokia 9.

As mentioned above, the leaked image also reveals the memory configuration of the Nokia 6 successor. It can be seen that the smartphone might be launched with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage space. Again, the storage capacity is set to differ based on the market. There are possibilities for the company to unveil a variant of the Nokia 6 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and one more with 4GB RAM and 64GB variant.

The Nokia 6 (2018) is to feature a durable and sturdy build as the original device but there are major design changes are expected. The bezels at the top and bottom are likely to be narrower tipping that there could be a full-screen design. Eventually, the fingerprint sensor might be positioned at the rear and there will be on-screen navigational buttons too. The primary camera is likely to have a new design as in the Nokia 5. Talking about specs, the Nokia 6 second generation model is believed to pack more power with a Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Besides revealing the details of the second generation Nokia 6, the source also revealed another image showing the model numbers of the Nokia 9. The image tips that there will be three variants of the Nokia 9 with the model numbers TA-1005, TA-1009 and TA-1042.

We recently came across a report that the Nokia 9 might be unveiled at an event on January 19. It was also speculated that the Nokia 9 might be accompanied by another one - the new Nokia 8. Now, we can expect the new Nokia 6 to also share the stage with the other devices.