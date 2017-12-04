Nokia 9 and new Nokia 8 launch could be pegged for January 19

HMD Global recently completed one year of holding the rights to sell the Nokia branded smartphones. Going by the fresh information from a Chinese publication MyDrivers via GizmoChina, it looks like the company is all set to unveil the much-anticipated Nokia 9 in January 2018 to celebrate the occasion.

The report adds that the Nokia 9 will not be alone as it speculates that the smartphone will be accompanied by the second-generation Nokia 8. HMD Global announced the Nokia 8 in August this year with flagship specifications and a simple design. With a reasonable pricing, the smartphone competes with the other affordable flagships such as the OnePlus 5T and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. It looks like the company is prepping the Nokia 9 to have a premium flagship that can rival the high-end models such as Samsung Galaxy S8, Note 8 and LG V30.

The speculation points out that HMD Global will hold a launch event on January 19, 2018 to unveil the Nokia 9 as the real flagship smartphone and the second-generation Nokia 8. Even an earlier report tipped that HMD might not launch any more smartphones this year.

The previous speculations have hinted that the Nokia 9 might be launched with a 5.5-inch dual-edge curved display with 2K resolution. On the other hand, the new Nokia 8 is believed to flaunt a full-screen design with 18:9 display. It is believed that these smartphones will be customized for the Chinese users.

Both the Nokia 9 and new Nokia 8 are rumored to make use of the octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC and feature dual rear cameras. The smartphones are likely to come with the IP67 build that will make them water and dust resistant. HMD is likely to ditch the 3.5mm audio jack on both the smartphones.

From the existing reports, it looks like the Nokia 9 could be launched in two variants. One variant is likely to come with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space and carry a price tag of 3699 yuan (approx. Rs. 36,000) and the other one is said to feature 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and cost 4199 yuan (approx. Rs. 41,000). When it comes to the second-generation Nokia 8, nothing about the device is known except for its display.