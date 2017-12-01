Nokia 9 launch and Nokia 7 global release to happen in 2018

HMD Global announced the first wave of smartphones back in February at the MWC 2017 tech show. Later, the company came up with their flagship smartphone - the Nokia 8 in August.

After having released the Nokia 8, the company unveiled the mid-range Nokia 7 in the Chinese market and the entry-level Nokia 2 at a global launch event held in India in late October. It was earlier speculated that the Nokia 7 might not reach the other markets except China sometime soon. Now, there appear to be some details regarding the global availability of this smartphone along with that of the Nokia 9.

According to a report by NokiaPowerUser, it looks like HMD Global might not unveil any new smartphone or release the Nokia 7 globally until the next year. This leaves us with the hint that the company might be in plans to launch the Nokia 9 only in the next year. Though the date appears to be unclear, there is a possibility for the smartphone to be launched early in 2018.

Not only the Nokia 9 but also the global availability of the Nokia 7 is expected to happen only in the next year. Until then, the mid-range smartphone will be available only in China and it is a bestselling device in the market.

While there is no official confirmation regarding these and the reasons for the same, the report speculates that the decision of pushing these to the next year could be due to the stock related issues of the Nokia 7 that is selling well in China and the component availability of the Nokia 9 that is expected to feature a curved glass edge-to-edge display. It makes sense for the company to want to have enough stock before expanding the availability of the Nokia 7 as this attempt will avoid disappointment among the interest consumers.