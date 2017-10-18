Nokia 9 concept video gives a glance at the premium design

With the launch of the Nokia 8, Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3, HMD Global has hyped the demand for the upcoming smartphones under the brand. We know that the company will launch three smartphones - the Nokia 9, Nokia 7 and Nokia 2 in the second batch and this launch is slated to happen during the MWC 2018 tech show.

Though there is enough time for the launch of the second batch of Nokia Android smartphones, the premium model among the trio - the Nokia 9 is showing up every now and then. Believed to the upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone, the Nokia 9 has been hitting the headlines via several concept renders. Lately, we saw the device in the form of a video created by OnLeaks.

Now, the popular YouTube channel Concept Creator has come up with a concept video of the Nokia 9 with the renders. The smartphone has been conceptualized featuring a dual-camera setup and a curved edge display. The edges appear to be similar to those on the Galaxy S7 edge. Also, the smartphone seems to have thin top and bottom bezels. The concept imagines the Nokia 9 sans the home button at the front and the 3.5mm audio jack as well. Instead, there is a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge.

When it comes to the rear of the alleged Nokia 9, the device has a slight bump and the dual cameras are positioned vertically as in the Nokia 8. There appears to be a fingerprint sensor just below the dual camera setup as there is no home button at the front.

From the previous reports, we know that the Nokia 9 will arrive with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB of default memory space. It appears to have an IP68 rating that will make it resistant to water and dust. On the imaging front, the smartphone is expected to feature the Carl Zeiss branding as seen on the Nokia 8. The glass panel on the Nokia 9 concept makes us believe that the smartphone might support wireless charging.

We know that this is just a concept render of the Nokia 9 and we cannot be certain of anything until the device is actually official. However, the smartphone is expected to flaunt a premium look as seen in the video.