Nokia 9 renders show bezel-less design and dual rear cameras

While the global markets are awaiting the release of the flagship Nokia 8 smartphone, the upcoming high-end flagship - the Nokia 9 is hitting the headlines almost every day.

Earlier this week, we saw the Nokia 9 back panel leak online along with that of the Nokia 2 showing the dual camera setup with the Carl Zeiss branding. Also, a few days back, we saw the Nokia 9 hit the Geekbench database running on Android 8.0 Oreo and other key specifications.

Now, a Twitter user Waqar Khan has shared a few renders of the Nokia 9 revealing the alleged design of the smartphone. Take a look at these renders of the upcoming flagship smartphone from below.

Bezel-less design The Nokia 9 seems to feature an almost bezel-less design at the front. This shouldn't come as a big surprise as it is the industry trend this year, especially among the flagship smartphones. The renders also show a 3D glass back design on the Nokia 9. Dual cameras at the rear As we saw on the Nokia 8, the Nokia 9 is also seen to feature a dual rear camera setup with the two lenses positioned vertically. The renders show the smartphone in the Copper Gold color option and there appears to be a fingerprint sensor below the rear camera arrangement. Specifications we expect From the leaked benchmark listings, we believe that the Nokia 9 will arrive with a 5.3-inch AMOLED display with a curved glass. The device is said to employ a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. There could be a Sony IMX258 sensor with RGB and monochrome capabilities as on the Nokia 8. Unlike the Nokia 8, this one is said to be water and dust resistant with the IP68 certification. Possible price is out! According to the hearsay, the upcoming Nokia 9 might be priced around 750 euros that is equivalent to Rs. 57,000. This will position the Nokia 9 in the premium price segment as the other expensive flagship smartphones.